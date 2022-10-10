Months out from its 90th birthday, the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band is looking for a home.
Tasmania's oldest pipe band spent 22 years at the Navy Cadets building at Seaport before COVID and a change of ownership necessitated a move.
They have since been taken in by Launceston City Band, but remain desperate to secure a long-term home to practise and store band memorabilia.
Drum major Peter Scales said a space with separate rooms to segregate drummers, pipers and learners would be ideal.
"The TS Tamar [Seaport] was a home for us," said Mr Scales, a member of 46 years.
"Royal Park was opposite and we had outdoor summertime practise, we had plenty of room for learners.
"A hall would be great so when the band practises we can get in a circle."
Mr Scales is one of many members whose families have a long history with the band.
Pipe major David Potter's son Thomas has recently come on as a learner piper, and his father Colin, a life member who played between the 1950s and 1980s, has rejoined after a 40-year absence.
"One of the stories my mother used to tell quite often is that when I was in a pram she used to wheel me into the circle of pipers and I used to go to sleep," Mr Potter said.
"As we all get older we need to be replaced by younger people coming through so it's essential we have learner pipers and drummers coming through.
"Having a home will foster that."
St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band was established in Launceston in the 1920s and has been performing regularly since 1933.
President Susan Males said the band had little finances, but was willing to negotiate rent or lease should a suitable location be made available.
To contact the band, email sacppresident@gmail.com
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
