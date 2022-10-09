A thrilling overtime battle has seen the Tasmania JackJumpers secure their first victory of the NBL season over the Brisbane Bullets.
As the final buzzer sounded, the JackJumpers and the Bullets were locked into a 77-all tie.
Forced into overtime, the JackJumpers held off the fast-finishing Bullets to notch up their first win, 90-86.
For coach Scott Roth, his side's ability to embrace the grind was key to their maiden victory for the season.
"Our fight and energy was fantastic tonight," Roth said.
"Sometimes the grind and journey, and getting knocked around a little bit is good for us.
"It's not always sexy and flashy. It's the grit and grind that our fans love."
Playing a back and forth ball game against the Bullets, Roth believed a second half boost is what drove his side to the win.
"We've had some rough quarters and starts but our intent in the second half to come and defend the island and be aggressive was great," he said.
"To step up and do what we do, which is try and grind teams down.
"It shows the character of the group."
"Everyone that got in there did enough of the little things to win," he said.
"We are very competitive when we do the right things."
Leading the way for his side, Doyle felt he gained confidence from consistency under the basket.
"Everybody hopes for games like this; to get hyped and score a few points," Doyle said.
"A 30 point game is unbelievable for a lot of people, so if I can keep it going that would be great.
"Seeing the ball going in, hopefully it keeps going in and keeps me rolling."
Reiterating Doyle's belief, Roth said it was a case of seeing reward for effort.
"Milton just needs to see the ball go in," Roth said.
"He's getting some quality looks and he's quite creative off the dribble."
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
