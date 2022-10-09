The old adage about catches winning matches told the story of Greater Northern Raiders women's Twenty20 double-header against New Town on Sunday.
Posting uncannily similar totals in the two games at Riverside, the Raiders lost the first but won the second with an improved showing in the field proving the difference.
As he prepared for a prolonged stint without the team's WBBL stars, coach Darren Simmonds reflected on a day of mixed fortunes in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
"Overall, I'm disappointed because we lost the first game through our mistakes in the field and we need to be better than that going forward," he said.
"Our batting has been steady across four games so far but the side will change quite a bit over the next month and that will give players opportunities and I look forward to them stepping up with extra responsibility."
Simmonds said the story of the day was dropping both New Town openers four times in the first-match loss.
Raiders posted 3-131 on the back of solid contributions from Ruth Johnston (a run-a-ball 33), Meg Radford (29) and Julia Cavanough (27 not out).
However, New Town cashed in on fielding generosity to establish a 102-run opening partnership between Chloe Abel (31) and captain Amy Smith whose 71 came off just 59 balls en route to a seven-wicket win.
"Ruth got some time in the middle, Meg played well again and Jules chipped in," Simmonds said.
"We could have had a few more but I thought 130 was defendable here. Ruth bowled well and Julia (2-24) finished well so I'm happy for her.
"But we dropped their openers on four occasions and that cost us the win. It's disappointing not to hold on to chances and that cost us the points."
The second game saw Raiders set a target of four less but hold on thanks to improved fielding.
Emma Manix-Geeves (44) and Cavanough (38) were the backbone of a 7-127 total as Matilda Waddington took 4-25.
In contrast to the morning contest, Raiders dismissed both openers cheaply, and had the visitors in trouble at 2-2.
Belinda Wegman (30) and Vanessa Dobson (26 not out) put up some resistance but Radford's 3-28 accounted for three of the top four, Johnston took 2-6, Ava Curtis 2-20 and Cavanough clean bowled the dangerous Smith for the second time in the day.
Significantly, Raiders also held four catches and Manix-Geeves added two stumpings as New Town stumbled to 9-90 to lose by 37 runs.
"I really felt we wanted to get around 140, maybe a few more, and thought we were nicely placed with five or six overs to go but did not push on and lost a few wickets so fell a bit short," Simmonds said.
"The innings was built around EMG and Julia who both played very well.
"We then bowled well up front. Jules struck early getting Amy Smith with a nice in-swinger and when you've got a team three down in the powerplay it puts you in front in the game.
"We controlled it from there and were able to use a few more bowlers which was good because we'll lose our Hurricanes players after this.
"And we held our catches in the second game."
Manix-Geeves, Cavanough and Johnston will now team up with the Hurricanes ahead of the WBBL beginning next week.
Captain Sasha Moloney and assistant coach Corinne Hall had already left to join the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder respectively.
Meanwhile, Tasmania have named their 2nd XI team to take on ACT/NSW Country in Albury from Monday to Thursday.
Ali De Winter will coach the side of: Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Charlie Wakim, Mac Wright, Brad Hope, Mitch Owen, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Andrews, Nick Davis, Josh Hartill, Gabe Bell, Sam Rainbird and Iain Carlisle.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.