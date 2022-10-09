The streets of Launceston were awash with colour today as the Nepalese community celebrated the Dashain festival.
In Hindu culture, Dashain celebrates the triumph of good over evil and is a time for family reunions, exchange of gifts and blessings, and elaborate 'pujas', or worships.
Traditionally, it's celebrated for two weeks with prayers and offerings to Durga, the Universal Mother Goddess.
Secretary of the Nepali Society of Northern Tasmania Arjun Shrestha said it was one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Nepalese people across the world.
"We are trying to show that Nepal as a country is truly diverse. We're adding that multicultural fabric to Australia because it's a very welcoming country," he said.
It's the first time the festival has run in Launceston, something Mr Shrestha is truly proud of.
"We want to showcase our identity, culture and language to the Australian people in Launceston."
He said the Nepali society worked in the best interest of the community, and aimed to support international students or people with language barriers.
"We try to act as the bridge between the local government and Napali's people," he said.
"We also organise a lot of cultural events like this to showcase our culture to Australia."
"We as a country are very unique and diverse. We're very hard-working people and want to welcome everybody to this event."
Parade walker Sujan Manandhar said the festival meant a lot to him.
"We are so far away from home, but today Launceston feels like a home to us."
