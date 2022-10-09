Further community housing is in the works for Rocherlea with 14 proposed new dwellings including several double-storey properties.
The housing will be run by Community Housing Limited, who also have an application for housing in Rocherlea in Caladenia Court.
The housing site will be at 8-22 Honeysuckle Court, which is near Ti Tree Crescent Park and is a part of CHL's $25 million development project.
The project will deliver 104 dwellings to house vulnerable Tasmanians in the Launceston and Meander Valley Local Government Areas.
The two-storey dwellings will be stacked units. In the five buildings there will be 10 units available for occupation. These units will all have two-bedrooms, a bathroom and open plan kitchen/living area.
The upper units will feature a balcony and all units will have private entrances. Two of the single storey houses will have three-bedrooms and the rest two-bedrooms.
As of August 2022, the Tasmania Communities housing dashboard stated there was 4455 people seeking social housing, up from the July figure of 4419.
Rocherlea has a population of just under 1100 people with most dwellings being single-person households, and single-parent households.
The proposed dwellings will be managed and maintained by CHL for a 30-year period under a Residential Management Agreement and Ground Lease Agreement with the Tasmanian Department of Communities. At the end of this term, the land and dwellings will be returned to the department for continued social housing use.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
