Half a dozen Tasmanian AFL hopefuls were handed the chance to shine in the national spotlight on Sunday.
As the 2022 draft combine wrapped up, across Melbourne a match united players from indigenous or multicultural backgrounds.
North Launceston duo Seth Campbell and Lachlan Cowan, who both turn 18 in December, were joined by Tasmania Devils teammate Tom McCallum, 18, of Clarence, to complete the draft combine.
They were among 68 of the most talented male footballers in the country hoping to catch the eye of recruiters ahead of the AFL draft.
Physical testing took place at Margaret Court Arena and the AIA Centre including the standing vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20m sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
The state draft combine followed, with 44 players from Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, Queensland, NSW and the ACT completing physical testing.
Meanwhile, more than 50 of the most talented 16-and-under boys footballers with indigenous or multicultural backgrounds from across the country were also in action in Melbourne.
The players were competing in a range of activities as part of the Flying Boomerangs and World Team programs, culminating in a match between the two squads at Gosch's Paddock on Sunday afternoon.
The Boomerangs side included Launceston's Rylee McHenry, 15, and Zac Spinks, 16, of theCircular Head Saints, while Launceston's Avery Thomas, 15, was in the World Team.
The showcase of young talent featured several sons of former AFL greats, including Kayde Pickett (son of Byron), Cody Walker (son of Andrew) and Kobe Williams (son of Mark).
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
