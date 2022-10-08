The Examiner
Launceston man, 20, sadly dies in single vehicle accident in Oatlands

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated October 8 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 11:30am
Young man dead after Outlands Crash

Update: 1.30am: Police have revealed more information in relation to the heartbreaking passing of a 20y-year-old man who passed away in Oatlands on Saturday night.

