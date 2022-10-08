The Examiner
Launceston man, 20, sadly dies in single vehicle accident in Oatlands

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated October 9 2022 - 1:16am, first published October 8 2022 - 11:30am
Young man dead after Oatlands Crash

Update: 12pm Sunday: Acting Inspector Michael Foster has revealed more information in relation to the death of a 20-year-old man who passed away on a rural road in Oatlands on Saturday night, after the vehicle he was in lost control and collided with a tree.

