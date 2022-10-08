Young man dead after Oatlands Crash

Update: 12pm Sunday: Acting Inspector Michael Foster has revealed more information in relation to the death of a 20-year-old man who passed away on a rural road in Oatlands on Saturday night, after the vehicle he was in lost control and collided with a tree.
Acting Inspector Foster, said the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was able to free himself from the vehicle and seek help. He said that the driver of the vehicle was also treated with some minor injuries.
"Police attended along with SES personnel, forensic services and crash investigators. At this stage, investigations are currently underway as to the cause of the crash. Indications at this stage suggested perhaps speed and alcohol may be factors," he said.
"Our understanding is the vehicle rolled, however, we can't say how many times."
Acting Inspector Foster described the incident as "tragic" and urged driver to be careful on roads.
"Don't drive beyond your capabilities, don't speed and don't use alcohol or drugs, and wear a seatbelt. If you're tired, pull over," he said.
Any witnesses are urged to call police on 131444. The state's road toll now sits at 44.
Earlier: Police have revealed more information in relation to the heartbreaking passing of a 20-year-old man who passed away in Oatlands on Saturday night.
At about 7:00pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022, Tasmania Police and emergency services were alerted to a single motor vehicle crash on Inglewood Road Oatlands, involving a Subaru Forester.
It appears the driver of the vehicle, who was travelling east, has lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road, left the road, rolled and collided with a tree.
Police said upon arrival, officers established a front seat passenger, a 20-year-old man from Newnham, had died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man also from Newnham, was admitted to the Royal Hobart Hospital with minor injuries.
Oatlands Police, SES personnel, Forensic Services and Crash Investigation Services attended the crash scene.
Preliminary investigations indicate that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
EARLIER: Sadly, police have confirmed the death of a 20-year-old man from Launceston who was involved in a serious single vehicle accident.
The incident, which occurred on Inglewood Road, Oatlands, happened around 7.30pm on Saturday night.
The road remains closed.
