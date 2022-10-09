Identify of 20-year-old man who died in Oatlands crash revealed

Update: 3.30pm Sunday: Tributes have poured in for the young man who died in a single vehicle crash in Oatlands on Saturday night.
Northern Rangers Soccer club expressed its sympathy towards the family of Caleb Bowman after the tragic event.
"Caleb was one of the true characters of Northern Rangers and was known by many players and supporters," the statement said.
His coach Rohan Pooley said Caleb loved the club and being close to his mates.
"Regardless of playing or not, he would be in the change rooms ready to sing the song or volunteer on match days," Mr Pooley said.
Mr Pooley said at the end of season dinner he was happy and excited by everyone's success.
"He spoke about overcoming his injuries, getting fit and pushing to play at the highest level for the club.
"He always had a smile on his face, and would say things that would make others laugh.
"I never heard anyone say a bad word about him, he is loved by everyone, and will be sorely missed by all."
Caleb joined the Rangers as a teenager after playing for North Launceston Eagles juniors. He was part of the under-18 team that won the title in 2020 and played in the Northern Championship 1 this season.
"As a club we are organising support for any players or supporters who have been affected by Caleb's death. Please reach out to us if you need immediate support," the statement said.
"We are stronger together."
Brooke Cooper took to social media to pay tribute to her "best friend".
"I can't believe I've woken up to such heartbreaking news," she wrote.
"Saturdays were my favourite day, they were the days I got to spend all my time with you. All the time we'd spend talking smack and mucking around.
"I'll remember that time we finished our race and went to hide behind the building to have a cheeky kiss.
"As we grew, Lonnie's d-floor would be our catch up place. We'd cuddle, give each other a kiss on the cheek and tell each other how much we loved and missed one another. We'd buy a drink and part our ways.
"You will forever and always be my best friend. I love you Caleb. Until I see you again I'll always cherish our time together and how special you made me feel.
"Rest easy my beautiful friend".
Imogen Doolan also shared a message on social media.
"The world is so cruel, fly high beautiful boy, we all miss you so much," she wrote.
Earlier: 12pm Sunday: Acting Inspector Michael Foster has revealed more information in relation to the death of a 20-year-old man who passed away on a rural road in Oatlands on Saturday night, after the vehicle he was in lost control and collided with a tree.
Acting Inspector Foster, said the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was able to free himself from the vehicle and seek help. He said that the driver of the vehicle was also treated with some minor injuries.
"Police attended along with SES personnel, forensic services and crash investigators. At this stage, investigations are currently underway as to the cause of the crash. Indications at this stage suggested perhaps speed and alcohol may be factors," he said.
"Our understanding is the vehicle rolled, however, we can't say how many times."
Acting Inspector Foster described the incident as "tragic" and urged driver to be careful on roads.
"Don't drive beyond your capabilities, don't speed and don't use alcohol or drugs, and wear a seatbelt. If you're tired, pull over," he said.
Any witnesses are urged to call police on 131444. The state's road toll now sits at 44.
Earlier: Police have revealed more information in relation to the heartbreaking passing of a 20-year-old man who passed away in Oatlands on Saturday night.
At about 7:00pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022, Tasmania Police and emergency services were alerted to a single motor vehicle crash on Inglewood Road Oatlands, involving a Subaru Forester.
It appears the driver of the vehicle, who was travelling east, has lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road, left the road, rolled and collided with a tree.
Police said upon arrival, officers established a front seat passenger, a 20-year-old man from Newnham, had died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man also from Newnham, was admitted to the Royal Hobart Hospital with minor injuries.
Oatlands Police, SES personnel, Forensic Services and Crash Investigation Services attended the crash scene.
Preliminary investigations indicate that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
EARLIER: Sadly, police have confirmed the death of a 20-year-old man from Launceston who was involved in a serious single vehicle accident.
The incident, which occurred on Inglewood Road, Oatlands, happened around 7.30pm on Saturday night.
The road remains closed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.