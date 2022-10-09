The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Tributes pour in for talented soccer player who died on Saturday night

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated October 9 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Identify of 20-year-old man who died in Oatlands crash revealed

Update: 3.30pm Sunday: Tributes have poured in for the young man who died in a single vehicle crash in Oatlands on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.