Woman allegedly mounted footpath after recording high blood alcohol reading

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a woman mounted a footpath in Trevallyn and recorded a blood alcohol reading more than five times the legal limit.
The 48-year-old Trevallyn woman has been charged with a drink-driving offence after a single vehicle crash on Saturday evening.
Police allege the woman was the sole occupant of a black Holden utility which crashed on Bald Hill Road, Trevallyn, shortly before 6pm.
The vehicle mounted a footpath and came to rest down an embankment.
Launceston Police Sergeant Sharee Smith said members of the public alerted police to the crash and assisted at the scene until police units arrived.
"The woman was taken into custody and underwent mandatory testing. She was subsequently charged with offences including exceeding the prescribed limit - recording a reading of 0.261," Leading Sergeant Smith said.
"It was extremely fortunate no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one was injured, given the location of the crash and traffic in the area at the time."
Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the crash has been asked to contact Launceston police.
Police on 6777 3945 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.