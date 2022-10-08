Times Past: 'Man on Mars in 10 years', October 9, 1999

"Man on Mars in 10 years". That was a story published in The Examiner on October 9, 1999.
Dr Robert Zubrin, an astronautical engineer, made claims in 1999 that we would be seeing humans on Mars by 2009, and that this could potentially open the way for a whole new human civilisation to develop on the planet over the next century.
Dr Zubrin, whose expertise has played a crucial role in NASA expeditions, said the only thing standing in the way was a lack of government approval, as from a technological and financial point of view, preparations could have begun in 1999.
Dr Zubrin said the goal could be achieved with the help of a programme he had developed called Mars Direct, which is based on a revolutionary method of undertaking missions to the planet at a fraction of the cost traditionally associated with space travel.
The technique would have used the atmosphere of Mars as the source of fuel for the return journey, which would have saved on the cost of shipping for fuel.
October 9, 2022, and we still have not sent any human to Mars, however, we seem to be getting.
In 2020, multi-billionaire Elon Musk announced that his company, Space X, were closing in on building a human settlement on Mars with its massive starship rocket.
In a discussion with Mars Society founder Robert Zubrin, Musk informed him that he had plans on transporting people to the planet by 2024.
"SpaceX is taking on the biggest single challenge, which is the transportation system. There's all sorts of other systems that are going to be needed," Dr Zubrin said in 2020.
In 2021, NASA announced that they would be sending an astronaut to the moon to gain further data to prepare for humanity's next giant leap - sending astronauts to Mars.
Exploration of the Moon and Mars is intertwined according to NASA.
"The Moon provides an opportunity to test new tools, instruments and equipment that could be used on Mars, including human habitats, life support systems, and technologies and practices that could help us build self-sustaining outposts away from Earth."
Dr Zubrin was wrong in his hypothesis that we would be seeing humans on Mars by 2009.
But with the increasing space technology available, who knows what we will be able to achieve in the next decade.
