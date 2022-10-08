Greater Northern Raiders men defeated the rain and New Town to get their Cricket Tasmania Premier League campaign up and running.
Despite two rain breaks at Riverside's Windsor Park, Raiders' total of 8-215 off 49 overs proved enough as the visitors fell short of a revised total of 177.
Needing 88 off 77 balls, New Town still required 26 off the last over but only managed two as Raiders won by 25 runs.
In contrast to last week's season-opening loss, a Raiders batsman cashed in on a start as Alistair Taylor racked up an impressive 78 off 95 including eight fours and a six.
With the top seven batters all making double figures, which included 28 from Spencer Hayes and 23 from opener Sam O'Mahony, Raiders posted a competitive total despite all six visiting bowlers claiming wickets.
New Town reached 6-154 off their revised 37 overs with first-drop Mitchell Owen making 52 and Joe Randall 31 but the Raiders bowlers proved both conservative and destructive.
Mowbray's Ben Spinks (3-38) claimed the top three batters while Jono Chapman took 2-11 and shared a 16-over spell with James Beattie which cost just 34 runs.
All of which made for a happy coach Tim Coyle.
"There were some good signs," he said.
"We improved on what we did last week which was the challenge we set ourselves. Somebody went on this week - Alistair Taylor's innings was fantastic and we were able to bat around him and we got to a respectable total.
"I thought we might have been 20 or 30 runs short but at the end of the day it was enough and with the rain that came it interrupted the game and it's always hard to start again after that with bat and ball.
"I thought we responded really well and the last four or five overs were excellent, we bowled really well, mixed pace up, hit a good length and forced errors.
"So all in all good to get a win and get our season underway."
Coyle was proud of how his bowlers worked as a team, with Spinks taking the best figures but others not required.
"It was his first game of the year and he bowled in some tough situations but got some key wickets.
"I thought Chapman and Beattie were also outstanding today. They were very good. Against some good players, they were exceptional.
We didn't need to use Dravid Rao today so our off-spinner didn't need to bowl and that's just how it goes sometimes with reduced games.
"John Hayes (1-30) bowled slow left-arm orthodox. The wicket suited him. So it's horses for courses and it's important we know that sometimes it's someone's day and others may need to contribute next week.
"It was a good team effort today."
Elsewhere in round 2, Lindisfarne beat Kingborough by six wickets and North Hobart beat Clarence by 27 runs.
