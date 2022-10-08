New Horizons Tasmania held a friendly game of softball over the weekend for people with disabilities, with the help of the Northern Tasmania Softball Association.
Since its formation in the 1980s, New Horizons strives to help people with disability get involved in sport.
New Horizons chief executive officer Belinda Kitto said it had a friendly rivalry with New South Wales.
"We've made some great friendships with the players and our staff and they wanted to visit Tasmania," she said.
"They had some keen softballers and we wanted to encourage more people to get involved in the sport as well."
She said New Horizons mission was to make sure everyone had the right to play sport.
"Sport is for everyone. It's something people can take for granted, and everyone should be able to participate," she said.
"It's such a great way to make friendships and has great health benefits as well.
"We certainly see sport changing people's lives."
She said New Horizons planned to continue the rivalry next year.
"Following this, we're now going to start a six-week program for softball so people can continue to play and hopefully some of our players will transition into mainstream sport as well," she said.
"I'd like to thank the Northern Tasmania Softball Association because they've provided all the umpires and donated all the venues as well."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
