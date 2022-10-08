The Examiner
New Horizons Tasmania is helping people with disability play sport.

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
October 8 2022
Tasmanian batter Miller Johnson steps up to the plate. Photo: Duncan Bailey.

New Horizons Tasmania held a friendly game of softball over the weekend for people with disabilities, with the help of the Northern Tasmania Softball Association.

Local News

