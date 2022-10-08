The government has responded to criticism from Franklin MP Dean Winters regarding sewerage upgrades. The former Kingborough mayor said Infrastructure Australia put Tasmanian sewerage upgrades on its priority list back in 2016.
"Six years on, there has been no progress and the Liberals haven't even submitted a proposal for further consideration or development of a business case," Mr Winter said.
"The Liberal government's complete lack of action on long-awaited and much-needed critical infrastructure upgrades is putting Tasmanians' health and the environment at risk."
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said this was Labor "backflipping" on their earlier position. "While Labor is all talk on infrastructure we are getting on with the job and delivering on our record infrastructure program," he said.
Mr Ferguson said TasWater has a $1 billion capital upgrades strategy, supported by $200 million of investment.
"This does not include the major works to relocate the Macquarie Point sewage treatment plant, with the government having committed $100 million to this relocation," he said.
Mr Ferguson said major improvements are also planned for Launceston's sewage and storm water treatment under the Tamar River Health Action Plan.
Taswater will spend more than $400 million on a project to consolidate seven sewerage plants to just one, supported through the Launceston City Deal.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
