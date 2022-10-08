The Examiner
Franklin MP says there has been no progress over priority sewerage upgrades

Alison Foletta
Alison Foletta
October 8 2022 - 6:00am
Franklin MP Dean Winter has criticised the government's action over sewerage upgrades.

The government has responded to criticism from Franklin MP Dean Winters regarding sewerage upgrades. The former Kingborough mayor said Infrastructure Australia put Tasmanian sewerage upgrades on its priority list back in 2016.

