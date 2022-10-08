The halls of Door of Hope church were pumping with music and dance this past week as 1000 dancers from around the state competed in the Launceston Festival of Dance.
It's the event's 30th year, something president Kim Riley looks back on with fondness.
Ms Riley said there are still five members of the original committee that are actively involved today.
"I remember sitting on the floor of somebody's garage and writing things out by hand, cutting strips of paper and gluing them all together to make our program," she said.
"It was hours and hours of work, but now we have brilliant sponsors who support our event."
The event attracts schools from around the state as no other competitions run at this time of the year.
"We get competitors from Hobart and the East Coast as well, I'd say we get about 25 schools."
The festival took place in a new venue this year at Door of Hope church, replacing the previous Princess Theatre that was used in the past.
"I love the Princess Theatre dearly but unfortunately everything that went on with COVID and the restrictions, it was very difficult. This space is wonderful, we can social distance here really well," said Ms Riley.
She said the festival wouldn't be possible if it weren't for the efforts of the volunteers.
"We have a fabulous, hard-working volunteer committee. Everyone puts in their time for free and without them we just wouldn't have an event.
"Somedays we're here at eight in the morning and walk out at 11 at night. They're big days.
"To me, just watching the kids perform and seeing their happy smiling faces is really special."
