Tamar Valley Writers Festival to focus on men's mental health

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 8 2022 - 8:30pm
Author Kyle Perry. Photo: supplied.

The Tamar Valley Writers Festival starts next weekend, featuring a discussion on men's mental health led by leading Australian authors Kyle Perry, Jock Serong and Michael Burge.

