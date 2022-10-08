The Tamar Valley Writers Festival starts next weekend, featuring a discussion on men's mental health led by leading Australian authors Kyle Perry, Jock Serong and Michael Burge.
Author of novels The Bluff and The Deep, Perry said he wanted the characters in his novels to reflect the challenges and issues that face men in today's society.
"It was during my placement in North-West Tassie where I met really interesting people with really compelling stories," he said.
"While writing my second book I was working at a drug rehabilitation centre in Hobart and I was encountering more complex stories, and essentially wanted to bring to life to my own characters with a depth of realism about what men face in the current age."
He said one of the things that makes speaking up difficult is people don't know how to respond to someone opening up.
"The process of trying to get help and working up the courage to speak up is pretty hard. If the people you speak to don't know how to deal with it, it makes it much harder to do it a second time.
"I think rather than this massive push on people to share their feelings, there should be an equally strong push that trains the everyday person what to do if someone does share their feelings.
"Knowing how to listen and how to show care are just as important."
He said to expect great conversation and energy from the event.
"These things attract really good opportunities to have meaningful and conscious conversations, not just for writing and reading, but also just to come along and learn something about what it is to be a human amongst humans."
For more information on the festival visit https://tamarvalleywritersfestival.com.au/the-festival/events/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.