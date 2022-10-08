The short showers that happened in Carrick on the final day of the Royal Launceston Show proved no deterrence for Tasmanians, who were keen to make the most of the weekend.
The event, which was held at Quercus Park for the first time, had an array of entertainment on display, with music, exhibitions, food stalls and music rides throughout the day.
Manager of Troppo Magic, Chris Latta, said this was the first time she was asked to be a part of the Royal Launceston Show with Bob the Magician.
"We have had quite a few people come through and sit in on our show. There were a lot of jaws dropping," she said.
"Troppo Bob does an amazing ending to the show where he tears a newspaper in half and puts it back together."
Ms Latta said she had a great time at the event and said Tasmania was stunning.
"It's really beautiful, the event has been really great. There were a lot of people here on Thursday, on Friday because it rained so there weren't big numbers, but we had good numbers this morning," she said.
Tasmanians were also treated to whip cracking and had the chance to witness the Australian Whipcrackers and Plaiters Association's whip cracking competition.
Organiser Simon Martin said the event was a qualifying event for the AWPA Australian whip cracking championships.
"We've got some mainland competitors here from South Australia and New South Wales, so you get the best of the best here today.
"We had a bit of rain here earlier, but overall it was good.
READ MORE HERE: Launceston Show shines in new location at Agfest site
"Today you would have seen basics such as cattleman's cracks, then you would move onto tricks like Mary had a little lamb, which is the tune of the whips making the same sounds as the nursery rhyme.
"Then you can move onto more advanced tricks like intertwine, whips crossing in between each other and cracking in between each other with different timing, so lots of different tricks."
Mr Martin said he said it was great to see the event moved out to the Agfest site, and that the show had the potential to be "bigger and better".
Mountain biker and owner of Extreme Bicycle Stunts Borys Zagrocki, gave locals in attendance number of bicycle trial demonstrations.
READ MORE HERE: GALLERY: All the best photos from the second day of the Royal Launceston Show
"It was basically negotiating a number of different obstacles. I had some ramps and rails and I was basically just jumping from one and jumping across to another, kind of like parkour," he said.
"It was really fun to perform, there were a lot of excited kids, who wanted to have a chat and watch my show. There was a lot of sunshine, it's always good to be back.
"It was a lot of fun, you always meet new people and you come across faces you have met from doing it over the years."
The Royal Launceston Show is held annually in October and is hosted by the Royal National Agricultural and Pastoral Society of Tasmania.
About 15,000 people attend each year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.