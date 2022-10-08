Westbury made a commanding start to their premiership defence easily accounting for South Launceston in the Cricket North opening round on Saturday at Ingamells Oval.
The Knights were all out for 95 after 33.5 overs despite skipper Jeremy Jackson (14) and fellow opener Doug Ryan (19) getting off to a flyer.
The total was slightly reduced due to wet weather and the Shamrocks cruised to 2-90 from 21 overs to take the win.
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet was pleased with the way his group fought back after the Knights got the hot start.
"They were probably going at six an over after the seventh or eight over in their innings," he said.
"So it was pretty important we were able to peg them back after their first couple of batsmen coming out.
"(Oliver) Woody did a pretty good job with the new ball taking a couple of wickets (2-12) and played his role there.
"And as we got into those middle overs we were able to build some pressure with Kieren Hume and Liam Ryan who both played their roles well to suppress their scoring and try and build pressure."
Medium-pacer Dean Thiesfield, who switched from Launceston during the off-season, had a ripper with 3-8 from four overs before knocking 35 from 33 balls with the bat.
"He's made a nice start at the top of the order with Nathan (Parkin) and he's been bowling well in pre-season," Murfet said.
"And there's an opportunity for some bowlers to pick up a role in the middle overs of our one-day stuff since we've lost a couple of our key bowlers from last year."
Meanwhile, coach Andy Gower had praise for his troops' bowling and fielding efforts after Launceston claimed a five-wicket win against Riverside at NTCA no. 1.
The Blues posted 9-134 from 50 overs before the Lions reeled in the reduced total of 127 due to the weather. "From a bowling and fielding point of view it was close to a perfect game for us," Gower said.
"There was very good energy within the group and the bowling group really worked well, bowling in partnerships and they really put Riverside under the pump early."
Riverside skipper Peter New led from the front, top-scoring with 43 not out.
Launceston's best with the ball were Ben Humphrey with 3-33 and Ed Faulkner with 2-34 from their 10-over spells.
"Ben bowled beautifully in the middle to late overs," Gower said.
"Ed's first spell was really good and then he came back strong at the end to pick up a couple of wickets."
The Lions coach added Will Bennett (1-16) bowled extraordinarily well.
Sam Elliston-Buckley (29) and Lynch (30) got the victors to 1-61 before they suddenly lost 4-10.
George Maguire hit 42 not out during the winning chase.
The Lions finished on 5-128.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
