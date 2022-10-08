Longford's tidy bowling helped them get one back on Hadspen who defeated them in last season's TCL premier league grand final.
The Tigers restricted the Chieftains to 140 before racing to 0-112 in their one-dayer at Hadspen on Saturday.
There was more than an hour of rain delay before play was called and Longford won based on the Duckworth-Lewis system.
There had also been a delay earlier.
Winning skipper Richard Howe was stoked to secure the opening-round points.
"It was disappointing we didn't get to knock the runs off but at the same time it's always good to get a win in round one," he said.
What worked?
"We bowled pretty well at times and took consistent wickets which was good," he said.
"We probably let them get 20 or 30 runs more at the end there, I think Liam (Reynolds) and Ash Smith batted pretty well there in the middle-order and put on a nice little partnership. But we were obviously happy, you take 140 any day of the week against these guys.
"And then we knew we needed that one partnership to try and knock them off and thankfully it came and to be none for 100 when the rain hit was a good starting point."
Josh Adams and Fazal Nawab, who is an import from Pakistan, finished unbeaten on 34 and 50.
Howe was thrilled with Nawab's performance on debut. "That score 140 is a tricky chase sometimes if you lose early wickets but the boys applied themselves well," the coach said. "It was the first time we'd seen Fazal bat in the middle since arriving so he applied himself really well and showed towards the end he's got all the shots in the book as well."
Chieftains captain Reynolds said Longford were the better side on the day.
"There were a few new faces in the side so with round one there was a bit of rust from everyone and it was just good to get out there and have a game of cricket," he said.
"With our batting, we probably let ourselves down.
"We got off to a good start and then lost a couple of wickets so that stemmed the flow of our innings. But they bowled really well, they're a good side.
"We created a couple of chances early doors with the ball but they batted quite well so credit to them."
Openers Adam House (20) and Sameera Viswaranga (13) got the Chieftains going and Reynolds' 43 from 61 balls was a strong effort through the middle order.
Ash Smith's quick-fire 29 coming in at eight was also important.
Nasrullah Khan, Max Magann and Kieran Davey picked up two wickets each for Longford.
Khan and Howe's run-outs were great opportunities taken.
Elsewhere, Western Tiers, the result of an amalgamation between Bracknell and Cressy, made a strong start to their life in the premier league, posting 6-189.
But they were pipped by the home team Legana who ended up with 7-190 from 38 overs.
Recruit Amritpal Chahal, who top-scored, finished 45 not out for the Durhams.
The Tiers' batting effort started at the top with co-skipper Mark Cooper and Brad Fryett registering 51 and 49.
The Diggers, who won last year's A grade competition, opened their campaign with a bang against ACL.
Their middle-order showed their worth with knocks from captain Lockie Mitchell (37), Tyler Dudman Wise (24) and Adam Davie (25) helping them to 146 from 39 overs. ACL couldn't find momentum with the bat and four ducks characterised their brief innings which ended at 44 runs.
The Diggers' opening bowlers Mitch Quarrell and Scott Davie had a day out with 3-19 and 6-22.
It seemed Evandale Panthers' 105 may not be enough but their fortunes changed when Trevallyn lost a succession of wickets to be all out on 72.
The Panthers' openers Jacob Walker (4-24) and Malinda Wasala (2-22) caused havoc with the ball.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
