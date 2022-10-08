Susan Bryce has welcomed the opportunity to house more of her children without having to squeeze them all into her three-bedroom Ravenswood home.
Her dwelling, which is on a Housing Communities block, is the first in Tasmania to have a modular home.
The ModHomes Program aims to deliver a minimum of 50 modular social housing units per year, for four years, on land owned by the Director of Housing.
Housing Minister Guy Barnett was at Ms Bryce's home when he announced the tender for the modular homes.
He said to deliver more housing, the government had to look at all types of solutions.
"This is all about building more homes faster. This is part of our plan to build 10,000 homes by 2032," Mr Barnett said.
"We're on track to build 1500 homes by the end of June next year. And we have to do things differently. We have to be innovative."
Ms Bryce has had the home in her backyard for around three months.
It has two bedrooms, a bathroom and a large open kitchen and dining area.
It was craned into her backyard in one piece after being driven from Hobart, as the mod homes will be built off-site. The mod houses will be maintained by Housing Tasmania.
While Mr Barnett did not have the costing numbers of the mod homes, he said it was more efficient and affordable.
"This will be also offering training and job development and support for younger Tasmanians to get into the workforce," he said.
Ms Bryce said she was impressed by the mod home. "It's pretty crowded inside with six children and myself, this is going to make a massive improvement," she said.
It was suggested to Ms Bryce by her housing manager who could see how "tight" it was in the household.
Ms Bryce said it was good having her family still together but with more space.
Mr Barnett said adding more housing solutions for vulnerable Tasmanians will add relief to people looking to buy homes.
"It's the law of supply and demand - if we can get more homes built faster ... that'll reduce the pressure and the demand," he said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
