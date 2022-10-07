A home-course victory has kept the North in contention after three rounds of the state's junior matchplay series.
Having lost the opening round and drawn round two, the North won round three 6-4 at Longford Golf Club.
The South continues to lead the overall series with 1.5 contests and 16 match wins to the North's 1.5 contest and 14 match wins.
Jorjah Bailey, Jonty Lunson, Nick Faulkner, Mani Jessup, Cooper Bassett and Kirri Piper all recorded victories to leave the overall series delicately poised at 16-14 to the South.
Round four of the series will be conducted at Pittwater Golf Club on Monday.
