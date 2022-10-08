Today is Peter Norman Day - named in honour of a great Australian athlete - but by the Americans.
When the 1968 Olympic 200 metres silver medallist was remembered at his funeral service on this day 12 year ago, it was fair to say Norman was respected in his own country but revered in the United States - courtesy of a single moment in sporting history.
For it was the quietly-spoken Australian who stood solemnly on the Mexico City Games victory dais while the American gold and bronze medallists Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their gloved hands in the Black Power salute that has become one of the most iconic images of the 126 years of modern Olympic history.
That day Norman ran the 200 metres in 20.06. Fifty-four years on it remains the Australian record - no mean feat considering the talent that has come and gone over the half lap during that time. Maybe that's the way Australians have found to revere him.
These days a fine statue of the man guards the entrance to Melbourne's main athletics track at Lakeside Stadium and Athletics Australia now annually recognises his special contribution to its history through the presentation of the Peter Norman Humanitarian Award.
This year's recipient has captivated the Australian public with his performances on the track but its Peter Bol's commitment off it, that made him a compelling candidate for the 2022 award.
The Tokyo Olympian's fourth placing over 800 metres after a gallant campaign over the three rounds of the 2021 competition delivered Bol true national recognition, which was only enhanced by his silver medal over the same distance at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
That's well known - but perhaps there is considerably less awareness of his extra curricula engagement with Australian youth.
Bol says this aspect of his life is motivated by a combination of his upbringing and family values and the fact that he got his start in athletics courtesy of a lot of help from others - including being pestered by a year nine teacher to give track and field a go.
His current projects are diverse - working with charities like Youth Activating Youth, Pushing Barriers, as well as the Sudanese Saturday School in Melbourne, helping kids who don't speak English at home with their schoolwork on the weekends. His work at Youth Activating Youth and Pushing Barriers sees him spend time encouraging and mentoring young people through sport.
It fits nicely with the Norman Award's key criteria - a member of the Australian athletics community who exemplifies the spirit of Norman through their work in human rights, equality or humanitarian causes.
In addition, Bol runs workshops at the Bachar Houli Academy and has travelled to the Western Australian regional communities of Leonora and Geraldton to introduce school students to athletics.
Bol's passion for youth work stems from his own lived experience as a teenager following his family's migration to Australia from his birthplace in Sudan via Egypt, seeking to find a better life.
As it happens by coincidence, as it has been with Peter Norman's life story, there has been a degree of misinformation circulating around Bol's.
But the more correct version is that his family emigrated to Egypt with refugee status and settled there for four years before migrating to Australia when the young Peter was 10.
Initially arriving in Toowoomba, the family then moved to Perth.
Despite his busy schedule with training and travelling both domestically and abroad, Bol says that youth work and philanthropy will always be a top priority.
"I've always wanted to start a foundation of my own to raise money and help the kids that need it most.
"I didn't anticipate how busy I would be after Tokyo, but this is important to me and it's important to me to continue."
In supporting Bol's charitable efforts, Athletics Australia will donate to his nominated cause Pushing Barriers - a charity that seeks to empower refugee youth in Brisbane through playing sport.
It's the second year in a row that the award has recognised the service to the community of an African-born member of the Australian Athletics Family after the 2021 recipient was marathon-running Tasmanian nurse, Meriem Daoui.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.