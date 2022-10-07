Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are moving across southern Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania over the weekend, bringing renewed and prolonged flooding.
In Tasmania, showers are expected to move to the west of the state where showers will likely continue during Saturday.
Minor Flood Warnings are current for the North Esk, Meander and Mersey rivers and a moderate flood warning is current for South Esk river.
During the next few days, flooding is likely to be seen in streams and rivers, and lives could potentially be at risk from flood waters.
If you live or have farming properties in the Fingal, Ormly, Hanleth and surrounding areas and/or near the river, SES advises to use a flood emergency plan now and prepare your property if so to do so. Other warnings include:
In an emergency, call 000.
