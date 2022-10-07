Coroner criticises handwriting of LGH staff

A coroner has taken aim at the quality of handwriting of LGH staff, following a coronial investigation into the death of an 80-year-old man who died at the Launceston General Hospital in 2014.
Ernest Charles Willetts, died at the LGH on September 30, 2014, after he was initially admitted for appendicitis earlier in the month.
Described by his life partner as a "fit and well man... [who] looked after [their] house and large garden" initially presented to the LGH in the evening of August 30, 2014, with abdominal pains.
Mr Willits was assessed as being suitable for discharge early on 2 September, 2014, but before he could be discharged home his condition took a downward turn.
Later that day, he underwent a gastroscopy which identified the presence of a lot of blood in his stomach and later vomited out what seemed to resemble "black coffee grounds", which was a strong indication of a gastric bleed. The vomit was observed by an intern at the time.
Coroner Simon Cooper said that an examination of Mr Willets by a more experienced medical practitioner after the vomit may have led to a firmer diagnosis.
"In fact that did not happen. The evidence was that a paralytic ileus could have been clearly confirmed (or its existence disproved) by CT scan," he said.
As a result of the vomit, an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy was performed and Mr Willets stomach was found full of altered blood, however, the bleeding point was unable to be identified.
Following surgery, Mr Willetts was moved to the ICU ward.
After initial improvement and discharge to a medical ward, Mr Willetts steadily deteriorated and his lung function became particularly poor and he had difficulty breathing.
By September 12, 2014, he was readmitted to ICU. On 29 September, 2014, he requested all active treatments be ceased. Accordingly, respectful of those wishes, his tracheostomy and other invasive lines were removed, he was provided pain relief and end-of-life comfort care.
Coroner Simon Cooper, said that while he was undertaking the coronial investigation, he was disappointed in the quality of handwriting which had been undertaken by staff at the LGH.
"The medical records of any patient are crucial pieces of information for those involved in the treatment of that patient at later times.
"In many instances, his medical records contained entries that were completely illegible, indecipherable or unintelligible, even to the extent that the author of the entry was unable to be determined.
"Apart from potentially jeopardising the safe treatment of a patient, it makes the investigation of a death....very difficult indeed."
