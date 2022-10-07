Women will be able to have greater control of breast cancer screenings thanks to new machines that have been implemented at BreastScreen Tasmania in Launceston.
Women's Minister Jo Palmer said the machines would likely see an increase of an additional 2000 appointments for women across Northern Tasmania.
"We have some of the highest participation rates in Australia when it comes to women. We know that we want more," Ms Palmer said.
"We want to make sure that all women aged between 40 and 74 come along and have that first appointment, then make sure you follow it up every two years by having your breasts screened."
The new equipment will also enhance patient experience with the contemporary model designed to reduce anxiety and provide a more comfortable experience for women.
"In an industry-first feature, women are also able to manage their own compression during the mammogram using a remote control to make the experience more comfortable,'' Ms Palmer said.
"Aside from the strong focus on patient comfort, the new mammography systems will deliver high-quality patient outcomes through advanced imaging technology and offer very low doses of radiation."
Screening recruitment manager Corrine McCullum said the design of the new machines was important because it would help women feel more at ease and comfortable when they come come for a breast screen.
Senior radiographer Sue Griffin said that when someone has control over their screenings, they feel less anxious.
"They relax a little bit, it actually doesn't hurt as much and we get lovely images. The main thing is we want people to come back so we can detect cancer in the early stages to treat the issue," Ms Griffin said.
In the 2021-22 financial year, the Launceston clinic screened approximately 7500 women.
Four new state-of-the-art mammography machines have been installed at Breast Screen Tasmania clinics in Launceston and Hobart as part of a $700,000 investment by the state government to upgrade breast screening services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.