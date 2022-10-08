Nearly three-quarters of people diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder feel it has affected their careers, according to a new report by ADHD Australia.
The new research, published to coincide with ADHD Awareness Month, shows despite the findings, support for cognitive diversity in the workplace has continued to grow as the diagnosis becomes more widely understood.
ADHD Australia chair professor Michael Kohn said it was often misconceived as a negative impairment, but with growing understanding and support, individuals with ADHD could excel in their careers.
"People with ADHD just have a different way of seeing the world and when they're accommodated, and motivated, there's nothing that they cannot do," Professor Kohn said.
"In today's competitive talent market, the opportunity for employers to unlock the potential of divergent thinking is vast."
The new research comes as the federal government stepped down from including ADHD as a primary disability under the National Disability Insurance Scheme this week.
For Launceston-based clinical psychologist Emma Langley, increased advocacy for ADHD is needed to help reduce the stigma associated with it.
Ms Langley, who has ADHD herself, works at Healthy Mind Centre and is an advocate for neuro-affirmative practice to help people better understand the strengths of neurodevelopmental differences.
"ADHDers often experience intense shame from repeatedly being unable to meet others' expectations," Ms Langley said.
"Including ADHD in the NDIS may contribute to reducing shame and normalising the understanding that ADHD is not a personal failing."
Ms Langley said although there were psychologists in Northern Tasmania with an interest in supporting and diagnosing people with ADHD, the demand for services was "few and far between".
"The process of accessing a diagnosis and adequate support is not very ADHD-friendly - the demand on executive functions would likely discourage a lot of ADHDers from even trying," she said.
"It's clear in various public forums that ADHDers would very much like ADHD to be included in the NDIS."
