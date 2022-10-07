Thousands of Tasmanians turned up to support the second day of the Royal Launceston Show at Quercus Park in Carrick.
Families were greeted with music, magic shows, bike stunts as well as a variety of other entertainment.
Mountain biker and owner of Extreme Bicycle Stunts Borys Zagrocki, gave locals in attendance number of bicycle trial demonstrations.
"It was really fun to perform, there were a lot of excited kids, who wanted to have a chat and watch my show.
"It was a lot of fun, you always meet new people and you come across faces you have met from doing it over the years," he said.
The event, which is held at Quercus Park, 415 Oaks Road, Carrick, continues on Saturday.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
