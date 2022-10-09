The Examiner

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR | Our big chance to move forward together

By Letters to the Editor
October 9 2022 - 8:00pm
One big chance to move forward together

REFERENDUM A BIG MOMENT

The 'voice' referendum will determine if Aboriginal people will have a permanent seat(s), in federal Parliament, and the constitution amended.

