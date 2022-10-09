One big chance to move forward together

The 'voice' referendum will determine if Aboriginal people will have a permanent seat(s), in federal Parliament, and the constitution amended.
The past sins of British Colonial 'invaders' are now routinely exposed.
So far, historians and Aboriginal elders tell us:
Therefore, with a track-record like this:
Since time immemorial, countless invasions, up-risings, rebellions, tyrannical leaders, have committed unspeakable acts against mankind worldwide. It continues unabated.
Aboriginal people should rejoice they are now being heard... whilst millions are silenced.
Neither should the 'white fella' be lumbered with the guilt of his forebears.
If the will is there, we can move forward together: black, white, and every other colour.
We can't change the past, but until the heart of man is changed, nothing will change.
And that is the problem - not solvable by legislation, or referendum.
Thanks to all who contributed to the success of the Tasmanian Poetry Festival held mainly in Launceston on the first weekend in October.
It was very successful because of the work of committee members and other volunteers.
The total audience numbered in the hundreds over several events, with guest poets from the US, the UK, mainland Australia and Tasmania.
Special thanks to the City of Launceston Council and The Examiner for their support.
What really happened to respect?
It appears to have taken a nose dive in communities across the country.
There is little respect for the views of others, whether it be their political affiliation, religion, moral values, age, mental health status, or disability.
"Experts" exist in all these areas and are only too happy to trot out their opinions publicly, with little thought or care for those they wish to provoke, insult, offend, or malign.
Why would a football club challenge newly appointed CEO Andrew Thorburn about his religious beliefs and force him to choose between his faith or Essendon FC?
This is blatant discrimination on religious grounds.
Freedom of religion is a constitutional right and this man has been denied that right.
It is intriguing that condemnation of Christian teaching upsets so many non-Christians, why should it disturb anyone who is an unbeliever?
So, what really happened to respect?
The Victoria Racing Club has scooped the pool by announcing swimming sensation Ariarne Titmus is this year's Melbourne Cup Carnival ambassador.
Incidentally Ariane was at the Flemington Racecourse last Saturday. To see an aptly named filly she part owns run second, Typhoon Titmus (sire, Headwater)
