Trial jury travels to Burnie

"You will be able to see their relative position to one another and it forms part of the evidence in the trial," he said. Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Medcraft at Downlands on March 29, 2020.

