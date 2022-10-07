Trial jury travels to Burnie

The jury in the trial of five people accused of murdering Burnie man Bobby Medcraft travelled from Launceston to Burnie on Friday for what is termed in legal circles a "view".
Justice Robert Pearce told the eight men and four women and two reserves that the purpose of the trip was to see the addresses and houses cited in the trial.
"You will be able to see their relative position to one another and it forms part of the evidence in the trial," he said. Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Medcraft at Downlands on March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg which ultimately resulted in his death from blood loss.
The Crown alleges all are criminally responsible because they formed a common purpose to attack Mr Medcraft for revenge after a night of threats and abuse between two groups.
One of the defence positions is that the accused persons acted in self-defence.
On Wednesday the jury were provided with two maps assembled by Constable Mark Johnston which included a total of 13 locations in Burnie including the home addresses of some of the accused. The court also heard that the jury would also visit Ulverstone where a friend of Mr Medcraft's lived.
One of the sites marked on the map includes the intersection of Devon and Hopkinson streets where the back windscreen of a car in which Mr Medcraft was a passenger was allegedly smashed by a person from a car in which the accused were travelling.
The trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston resumes on Monday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
