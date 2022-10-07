Some local government candidates are 'unsure' if they would support on some LGBTQIA+ inclusion actions if elected.
Equality Tasmania has released the preliminary results of its 2022 local government candidate survey about views on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, and asexual issues.
For City of Launceston council, as of the preliminary report published on Friday, 13 candidates had responded.
Cecily Rosol, Steve Saunders, Susie Cai, Sam Hay, Krista Preece and Tenille Pentland overall supported all questions about supporting LGBTQIA+ groups, flying the rainbow flag, actions plans, inclusivity training and actions such as making gender neutral toilets and change rooms available at all public public and sporting facilities.
All respondents supported making public statements in support of trans and gender diverse people in the community.
While no respondent stated no to any of the queries, there were a number of 'not sure' responses, particularly around setting up an LGBTQIA+ advisory group, adopting an LGBTQIA+ action plan and seeking a rainbow tick accreditation for inclusion.
Equality Tas spokesperson Dr Ruby Grant said having the 'unsure' option for respondents meant people were able to give an open response. "It shouldn't be taken as an indication those people are not necessarily supportive," she said.
Matthew Garwood and Danny Gibson both answered 'not sure' to not permitting groups to use council owned facilities to campaign against LGBTQIA+ human rights.
Gibson was the only respondent who wasn't sure about making gender neutral toilets and change rooms available.
Alan Harris had four 'not sure' responses and was the only one who wasn't sure about training staff for inclusion about the needs of LGBTQIA+ residents.
Adrian Barrett, Harris, Tim Gunton and Hugh McKenzie were unsure about setting up LGBTQIA+ advisory groups, and adopting LGBTQIA+ action plans. Harris, Jacob Gelston, and McKenzie were all unsure about seeking a Rainbow Tick accreditation for LGBTQIA+ inclusion.
12 out of 13 candidates surveyed committed to not promoting prejudice, discrimination, or hate against LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians. Gelston was not sure.
Twelve out of 13 candidates surveyed committed to speaking out against such prejudice, discrimination or hate in the 2022 Tasmanian local government election. Gunton was not sure.
Dr Grant said having candidates respond to the survey showed an awareness of LGBTQIA+ issues in the community.
"The whole survey shows there's a lot of support for the LGBTQIA+ community," she said.
"This survey is dispelling the myth that LGBTQIA+ people are a subgroup every day Australians can't relate to. LGBTQIA+ aren't these niche issues they are often presented to be."
Statewide, one in four candidates who have responded to the survey identify as members of the LGBTIQA+ community themselves. Over half of the candidates who responded to the survey are parents, partners, family members or other close relations to LGBTIQA+ people.
Candidates who have not yet completed the survey are invited to until October 23. To complete the candidate survey visit: https://forms.gle/ULLhWSHJteo4DW88A
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
