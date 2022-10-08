Launceston mayor candidates to be quizzed at forum

The five City of Launceston mayoral candidates have been invited to a forum event.
The event will be held on Monday, October 10 from 5.30pm at the Boags brewery by Launceston Chamber of Commerce and LAFM.
The City of Launceston mayoral candidates are Danny Gibson, Alan Harris, George Razay, Bob Salt, and Tim Walker. Each candidate will be able to make a two minute opening statement.
Chamber executive officer Will Cassidy said candidates will then be asked a series of questions.
"Those questions will be comprised from people who have submitted a question when registering for the forum, from the chamber and from LAFM," he said.
"It's expected to be quite a polite forum in which each candidate will give forth their answer, and then we'll move on to the next one.
"At the conclusion each candidate will be given the opportunity to give a two minute closing statement."
Candidates will not be told what the questions will be before the event.
The event will be hosted by LAFM's Matt Watson.
Registration for the event is compulsory and registrations will close at 5.30pm on Sunday.
The 2022 local government election is the first ever with compulsory voting.
Previous topics covered at the Kingsway Bar event included transparency, parking, homelessness and council spending.
All candidates have been invited along to the event for a networking segment before starting the mayoral candidate forum.
Attendees will have a chance to chat with candidates over drinks and nibbles from 5.30pm until 6pm.
The forum will be live-streamed via the Launceston Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
