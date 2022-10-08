The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Boags Brewery will hold a mayoral forum Monday night

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
October 8 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston mayor candidates to be quizzed at forum

The five City of Launceston mayoral candidates have been invited to a forum event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.