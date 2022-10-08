We currently have in Australia, the shadow of a recession creeping towards us.
In addition we have a totally dysfunctional public health system (including mental health), high rates of homelessness, a continual decline in available public housing stock, increased energy/goods and services charges, nil wages growth, increased interest rates on home mortgages; the list goes on.
In the meantime we have a federal Labor government (remember the party supposedly for the low to average wage earner) still purporting to be in support of a tax cut to the higher wage earner; something the United Kingdom has now wisely scuttled due to common sense and need.
Why do such people in the upper echelons need a tax cut (maybe to assist with a new investment property)?
Sorry, I've just remembered an important point here of course about the tax cut.
It's the "snouts in the trough" brigade (aka "what's in it for me") who will as usual, be the major beneficiaries.
Whatever happened to the once principled term for politicians of "representing the people"?
It's all in the wording.
Tax cuts should more accurately be called 'removal of tax indexation increases' then everyone would be happy.
Surprise, surprise, a government corporation overcharging and then giving those profits to the government coffers.
It's tax by stealth.
They don't directly charge you, they get it through the back door.
Much the same as the federal government does with all the various fuel excises.
The fire in the belly of Michael Mansell is undimmed (The Examiner, Oct 7).
He fights with words and the defiance of a true warrior.
He provokes with uncompromising belligerence. Not for him the white rules that compel aborigines to participate in compulsory council elections.
He is the eternal black conscience that reminds us we have serious reparations to make before we can be the one country we claim to be.
The idea that "most Aboriginal people will end up paying a fine" in order to protect their cultural identity by not compulsorily voting in the local government elections ) is more than a little far fetched (The Examiner, Oct 7).
Unless of course they would rather contribute readily to public coffers instead of simply returning their envelope empty, or with papers unmarked, or incorrectly filled out, or defaced to have them return informal.
Clear cut choice and up to them to choose - the money or the box.
Hydro Tasmania's priorities are all wrong spending millions of dollars refurbishing turbines at Trevallyn Power Station and 'planning to spend between $100 million and $110 million per annum upgrading its power plants in the next decade." (The Examiner, Oct 6).
For a fraction of these enormous figures Hydro could install a modern state of the art mini hydro scheme at the base of Trevallyn Dam utilising the three flow valves located there.
Installation of such a utility would not only continue to generate power but, in addition to the sight of all that beautiful white water tumbling between the magnificent cliffs of the Cataract Gorge being a tourist drawcard, would go a long way to restoring the health of the seriously environmentally degraded Kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary.
This would be due to the increased South Esk River flows through the Gorge in to the Estuary's upper reaches reducing salinity and flocculation while flushing out all those nasty toxic contaminants known to exist there.
Jim Collier, Legana
