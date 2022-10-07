Dick Johnson Racing will carry signage paying tribute to renowned Longford and Launceston mechanic John Dixon during this weekend's Bathurst 1000.
Lifelong friend Robert Knott said their history goes way back, but both were heavily involved in the racing industry.
"He worked on the fastest Volkswagen in the world at the time, it took four years to build the engine," he said.
READ MORE: Launceston Show shines in new location
Mr Dixon started his career as a first year apprentice mechanic at Davies Motors which set him on his path to become one of the best race car preparers in the sport.
"He was probably the number one mechanic in the state I'd have to say," said Mr Knott.
"He was a top guy. You wouldn't get anyone better and if you needed to know anything he'd tell you and steer you in the right direction. He was quite polite and good about it."
Mr Dixon eventually left Davies to work at Bessant Motors which introduced him to the highly modified and very fast Volkswagen Beetle.
Mr Knott said there's too many stories to recall, but still laughs at their journey across Mount Arrowsmith.
"I think after doing 280 kilometres across Mount Arrowsmith he was ready to change his driving suit. That was a bit frightening for John.
"He was a true gentleman in all aspects. He didn't raise his voice at anything, just cruised along and nothing was ever a problem.
"If you wanted to know anything he'd tell it to you for free. Possibly one of the nicest gentlemen you could ever meet."
An avid footballer in his youth, Mr Dixon played in numerous premierships in the 1950s and 60s for Longford, according to friend and fellow motor mechanic John Talbot.
"I'm a lot younger than John, but I've known him all my life because he was a Longford person," he said.
"I knew him through sport but later on as a motor mechanic.
"He had a lot of friends in the racing community. He could mix with the Norm Beechys, the Bob Janes and of course Dick Johnson was a friend of his for over 40 years."
After 16 years at Bessant Motors, Dixon went on to open Pride Autos in Launceston with Stan Hardman and Johnnie Walker.
Through his auto shop, Dixon became lifelong friends with Dick Johnson and became a regular crew member for his team at the Bathurst 1000.
Mr Talbot said Dixon had a particular fondness for Fords.
"I remember when he was younger he had a very nice Gold XRGT Falcon. It was his pride and joy for many years."
"He was a fairly big bloke when he was fit, but he was really a big gentle giant."
"He always had time to talk to you and was a good person to run things by or get a second opinion from."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.