Two Northern Tasmanian companies are helping to produce the army's next generation of self-propelled artillery vehicles, and are on the verge of participating in a monster $27 billion contract to construct 450 infantry fighting vehicles, Tasmania's defence advocate says.
Rear Admiral retired Steve Gilmore said Korean defence contractor Hanwha Defence Australia was bidding on the army's Land 400 Phase 3 contract to construct up to 450 of the fighting vehicles in Melbourne, and has already contracted with north-west coast based Elphinstone and Penguin Composites, and Hobart-based CBG Systems, as parts suppliers.
"That will be the largest army project in the history of Australia ... it's a project up to the overall value of $27 billion for up to 450 vehicles," Mr Gilmore said.
The Department of Defence was due to announce the bid winner - expected to be either Hanwha or the German defence contractor Rheinmetall - any day now, he said.
"Should Hanwha be successful ... the overall hull or shell of each of those vehicles would be manufactured in Tasmania by Elphinstone, with considerable component tree presented by the other two companies, and that would mean that a significant investment by Defence through Hanwha to Tasmania would occur over the longer term."
Ben Sandow, general manager of Burnie-based Elphinstone, said the company would likely scale up its operations should the bid be successful.
He said Elphinstone only recently ventured away from its core market of building heavy mining vehicles into the defence space.
"The reason we got into it is it's a very adjacent industry to us, our business is all about heavy manufacturing, large structures, boiler making, welding. And building the hulls and turrets [for the army vehicles] is exactly the same work, in exactly the same scale," Mr Sandow said.
"It's important that we complement our underground mining with other projects just to spread our risk out."
John Van Der Woude, chief executive officer of Penguin Composites, said he started going to defence shows in 2016, and was lucky to secure a contract to supply parts to French contractor Thales Group for its Hawkei scout vehicle contract.
"Thales ended up having to find somebody quickly in the composites area, and we were in the right place at the right time," Mr Van Der Woude said.
Since then, Penguin Composite, like Elphinstone, was selected by Hanwha as a partner in its successful contract to build the AS9 artillery vehicles, and in its current bid to make the Redback fighting vehicles.
Both men said finding skilled employees was one of the challenges.
"Everybody has exactly same problem in attracting and retaining skilled trades people. In our company at the moment it's diesel fitters and boiler makers ... it's a very tight market for those particular roles right now," Mr Sandow said.
Jeff Hawkins, founder and director of Legana-based defence manufacturer Pivot Maritime, said Tasmania and the state government has in recent years nurtured a critical mass of small companies with unique capabilities useful for defence manufacturing.
Like the other two companies, Pivot already works for the Australian military, having won contracts to supply ship simulators to the Royal Australian Navy. It is also participating in a bid with Hobart boat maker PFG Group to supply up to 50 small tactical boats to the Navy.
Pivot is also bidding on a contract with a Western Australian company to supply simulators to the army for its new landing craft.
Mr Hawkins said the growth of the Tasmanian defence industry was partly due to the demands for locally-based manufacturing.
"There's now a very strong push for industry content ... there's a lot of work if you can demonstrate Australian sovereign capability," he said, referring to Defence Department requirements aimed at boosting local industry suppliers over importers.
Admiral Gilmore said Tasmanian companies won 110 contracts valued at over $129 million in the past three years, and he expects that to grow.
As an example, the number of Tasmanian companies appearing in the state defence industry directory has doubled over the past few years, he said.
He agreed that this increase recently is partly due to the push by the Department of Defence for local industry content. But he also said the State Government played a big role.
He said the Federal Government's 2016 defence white paper called for each of the states to become more active in the defence industry space, and Tasmania rose to the challenge.
The state government published a defence industry strategy and also appointed Admiral Gilmore as the state's first defence advocate in 2017.
"Many of these [Tasmanian] companies that excelled in the commercial space, we have helped adapt their position to effectively translate that expertise, that exceptional quality, into the defence and national security space," he said.
Getting smaller companies into large defence contractors usually took significant industry and government support, he said.
Madeleine Ogilvie, Minister for Advanced Manufacturing and Defence Industries, said eight Tasmanian companies exhibited at the Land Forces 2022 conference in Brisbane last week.
During the conference, another North-west Tasmania company, Jayben Group, gained further work supplying to a drone manufacturer.
"It is clear that Tasmania is producing niche products and providing services that are highly valued by the defence industry. In many sectors Tasmania is recognised as leading the charge to provide innovative solutions to the defence strategy of tomorrow," she said.
Admiral Gilmore said he expected the workload of these Tasmanian suppliers to increase in the future, given the budget planning of the Defence Department and the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific region.
"Over the forthcoming decade, the budget associated with that is around $270 billion, [and] I believe it will increase, because anyone reading about the geostrategic circumstance our country and the region finds itself in ... would would reflect that it really can only go in one direction to meet the that circumstance."
