The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian companies have hit a patch of recent successes in the defence industry space

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
October 9 2022 - 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tassie companies are helping build the army's AS9 Huntsman (bottom) and could help build Hanwha's Redback vehicle (top). Pictures by Hanwha Defence Australia.

Two Northern Tasmanian companies are helping to produce the army's next generation of self-propelled artillery vehicles, and are on the verge of participating in a monster $27 billion contract to construct 450 infantry fighting vehicles, Tasmania's defence advocate says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.