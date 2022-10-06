The Director of Public Prosecutions is seeking increased jail sentences for three men who failed to abide by an agreement to give evidence in the high-profile bashing trial of Corey Mitchell Gesler.
In the Supreme Court in Hobart the Court of Criminal Appeal heard an appeal against sentences handed out to Sammual Clinton Wilmot, Clinton Charles Wilson, 29, and Jake Douglas Herlihy,23, was begun.
All three received a discount on their jail sentence when they pleaded guilty to the aggravated armed robbery and intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to Alexander Robert Friend at Waverley on January 9-10, 2018.
However, during the trial it was apparent that all feared retribution and failed to give satisfactory evidence.
Wilmot, 24, of Waverley received an eighteen month sentence discount after promising to give evidence in the Gesler trial in July.
"But for your plea and agreement to give evidence I would have sentenced you to imprisonment for seven years with eligibility for parole after four years," Justice Pearce said.
Herlihy received a 15-month discount to his four-year, nine-month jail sentence in February 2020 for agreeing to give evidence.
"But for your plea and willingness to give evidence I would have sentenced you to imprisonment for six years," Justice Pearce said in sentencing.
Wilson received a five-year, six-month jail sentence when he pleaded guilty in December 2019.
Justice Pearce allowed Wilson a 10 per cent discount for pleading guilty and another 10 per cent for agreeing to give evidence.
"But for those factors, I would have sentenced you to imprisonment for seven years," he said.
Wilson's non-parole period was reduced from four years to 33 months for the same reasons.
Gesler was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury of what Justice Robert Pearce described as a prolonged and brutal bashing in which Mr Friend suffered life threatening injuries after being punched, kicked, elbowed and hit with a chair leg. He will be sentenced on October 11 at 4.15pm.
The DPP's notices of appeal argue that the men's sentences were manifestly inadequate.
"His Honour sentenced the respondent [s] on the basis that [they] agreed to give truthful evidence on the trial of an alleged co-offender and the respondent subsequently failed to give truthful evidence and /or failed to genuinely attempt to give truthful evidence upon those proceedings," the notice of appeal says.
Unlike Wilson and Herlihy, Wilmot entered the witness box during the trial although many of his responses comprised "dunno'', "can't recall'', "not that I remember" because he was intoxicated on drugs.
Wilson refused to come out of his cell and give evidence when called.
Herlihy came to the door of the courtroom in the presence of a jury on June 22 and said "I do not want to be here".
In July Wilson and Herlihy had six months added to their respective sentences after Justice Pearce found them guilty of contempt of court.
"Another likely consequence is that the discount on your sentence will be reviewed on appeal. It will be for the Court of Criminal Appeal to consider the relevance of the sentence I am about to impose," he said.
In June a Launceston man who welched on a deal to give evidence in a murder trial had his non-parole period increased by two years as a result of a Court of Criminal Appeal decision.
William Adair Rothwell, then 17, was sentenced to 26 years in jail by Justice Pearce with a non-parole period of 15 years for the murder of Billy Ray Waters.
Rothwell's non-parole period was originally discounted by two years because he agreed to give evidence.
When he failed to give satisfactory evidence his non-parole period was increased by two years to 17 years.
