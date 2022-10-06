The Examiner
The Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC says prisoners failed to live up to an agreement

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:46am, first published October 6 2022 - 10:55pm
Court, justice, courts, judge.

The Director of Public Prosecutions is seeking increased jail sentences for three men who failed to abide by an agreement to give evidence in the high-profile bashing trial of Corey Mitchell Gesler.

