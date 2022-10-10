What do local government councillors actually do? Find out here

As Launceston's council election heats up, what do councillors actually do?
The Examiner digs deeper into a councillor's role and how they can affect change.
Local Government Association of Tasmania acting executive officer Ben Morris said councillors worked as part of a team for the long-term benefit of the community.
"Local government cover critical strategic planning of how our cities and towns work; undertake important regulatory functions that need to be done at the local level; and deliver functions and services that help our communities stay well, be connected and prosperous," he said.
One of the main roles for councillors is working as a planning authority under the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act where decisions are made based on the planning scheme and planning laws and not on personal or community views.
Development and planning approvals can be a contentious issue in the community, with many residents conflicted between development and community needs.
One such development was The Gorge Hotel. The plan for the hotel was approved after lengthy community and councillor debate - with concerns raised about maintaining Launceston's heritage while also meeting the need for more high-end tourism accommodation.
Councillors base their decisions on approving developments on the application adhering to the planning scheme.
The report and recommendation they receive is developed by staff with background and experience in planning and development, normally with a masters-level degree.
Councillors also work to advocate and promote the interests of the community to the state and federal governments.
"A councillor is a representative of the community and a bridge between the community and the council," Mr Morris said.
Councillors help to make sure services and functions meet the community's needs, like recreation facilities and parks, infrastructure such as swimming pools and halls, stormwater drainage, waste and recycling, roads and footpaths.
They respond to community aspirations such as addressing climate change through reducing the council's emissions and supporting the community to do the same.
Adopting strategies give guidelines on how council assets are voted on, such as the City of Launceston Transport Strategy.
"They [councillors] develop strategy and policy with budgets for the services, functions and infrastructure that their community needs," Mr Morris said.
These documents are prepared by council staff and can be amended by councillors during meetings and then voted on.
Councillors can also bring notices of motion to meetings to ask council to action community needs or advocate on issues.
Local government covers areas such as rubbish collection and recycling, parks, sports fields and swimming pools, pet control, local roads and parking.
City of Launceston council is responsible for the Queen Victoria Art Gallery and Museum and Carr Villa Memorial Park.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
