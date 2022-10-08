The Tamar Valley Writers Festival lands next weekend, featuring a stacked lineup of Australian writers, poets, playwrights and more.
Festival director Mary Machen said it's for readers, people who love words and anyone who wants to brush up on their writing skills.
"Tasmanians will have access to some of the finest writers from the mainland," she said.
"We're the only writing festival that brings so many mainland writers to Tasmania."
She said the theme 'the good life' is about the change you can make in your life, whether it's big or small.
"There's been so much written about resilience, strength and feeling good and this is really about the changes you can make in your home and personal environment.
"If you look within your own community, there's great things happening and it can be really empowering."
She said it's a thrill to be able to host the festival one last time before she retires as president.
"It needs a lot more fresh energy. I'm very proud of where we've gotten to, and how we've stood up to the challenges over the last couple of years."
The festival features a guest panel of the 'secret six,' some of Australia's finest writers and photographers, including renowned choreographer Graeme Murphy.
"It feels weird to be a part of this because I'm a wordless mute who doesn't work in the word, in fact I avoid it as much as possible," said Mr Murphy.
"Here I am with a group of writers who know how to speak, talk and write. It's interesting."
He said the Tamar Valley has been a part of his family since the 1920s, and is a source of inspiration in his works.
"I'm happy here. I feel so relaxed; I like the people, the place and above all I love the nature. My father was quite a poetic soul and wrote some poetry about the Tamar and I use that as an inspiration for a work called 40 miles which was inspired by my time.
"I'm very honoured to be included in this incredibly illustrious group of people writers and artists."
The reins are being passed on to two new co-presidents, Georgie Todman and Lyndon Riggall, who have both worked with the festival for a number of years.
"We had a smaller festival last year following the COVID era, and now we've got this one to get our training wheels on," said Mr Riggall.
"Mary's done such an amazing job, there will be some big shoes to fill," said Ms Todman.
West Tamar Council Mayor Christina Holmdahl has been a big supporter of the festival since its start.
"I'm very proud we still do that, and I hope that people who have been connected with the festival take part in this year's program."
More information is available at https://tamarvalleywritersfestival.com.au/
