The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tamar Valley Writers Festival runs from October 14 to 17

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 8 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julian Burgess, Phillip Kuruvita and Graeme Murphy, three of the secret six guest speakers. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Tamar Valley Writers Festival lands next weekend, featuring a stacked lineup of Australian writers, poets, playwrights and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.