Gunshots fired at empty Prospect Vale unit

Tasmania Police are investigating a shooting incident in Prospect Vale following reports that an unoccupied unit on Chris Street was shot at on Thursday afternoon.
Police said no one was home at the time of the shooting, and are treating it as an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.
They said investigations so far had not confirmed the type of calibre of the weapon used.
Police have asked anyone with further information to contact Crimestoppers at 1800 333 000.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
