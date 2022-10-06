The Examiner
Tasmania Police investigate gunshot reports at Christ Street, Prospect Vale

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 9:50pm
Gunshots fired at empty Prospect Vale unit

Tasmania Police are investigating a shooting incident in Prospect Vale following reports that an unoccupied unit on Chris Street was shot at on Thursday afternoon.

