Woman charged over Patersonia wounding incident

A 22-year-old woman from Northern Tasmania has been charged with wounding over an incident which happened in Patersonia on Wednesday evening.
Police and emergency services were called to the incident about 5:15pm following an altercation between people known to each other.
A man was taken to hospital with a wound to the leg and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A short time later the woman was located by police and charged with wounding. She will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.
