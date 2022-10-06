The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gold for Debbie Maher as Tasmanian star at multi-disability bowls titles

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
October 6 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian multi-disability championships team Debbie Maher (front right), Gena Short, Greg Smith, David Minns, Damian Barker, Shannon Hyland, Alan Ryman, Dennis Bassett and Colleen Fellows. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The first multi-disability nationals under the Bowls Australia banner has proved fruitful for Tasmania, taking out five medals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.