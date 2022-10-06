The first multi-disability nationals under the Bowls Australia banner has proved fruitful for Tasmania, taking out five medals.
Cressy's Debbie Maher led the way, securing gold in her first major competition, all while playing on broken bones in her foot.
"It hasn't really sunk in properly yet to be honest, it probably will when I get home and relax," she said.
"It's all the messages on Facebook, I'm like 'oh my gosh'. It was unexpected but there you go."
Competing in the B7/B8 singles, Maher had to beat two fellow Tasmanians in the final two matches, defeating Shannon Hyland before knocking off Marijke Raine.
Playing Tasmanian teammates didn't "really worry" the Cressy player of 17 years.
"I don't get nervous but it was really good," she said.
"I started winning a couple of games and next thing you know you're playing off for gold and silver, halfway through that game it hit me - 'yeah, there's a medal in this'."
Outside of Maher and Raine's singles medals, David Minns, Alan Ryman and Colleen Fellows won silver in the open triples - where you need to have players from the B5/B6 and B7/B8 classifications.
They also added another medal each, with Minns and Ryman winning silver in the B7/B8 men's pairs and Fellows winning bronze in the B5/B6 ladies singles.
Team manager Gena Short was understandably proud of the group.
"For the whole team, it's absolutely fantastic," she said.
"They all tried their heart out, they knew what they were doing and what they were there for and as the inaugural team, I'm so rapt - absolutely rapt."
Maher thanked Bowls Australia as well as team manager Short, coach Greg Smith, the team's helpers - especially Julie Bannon - and the rest of the team.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
