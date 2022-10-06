Dianne Slater wasn't the only dog owner to win a group sash at Launceston Show's opening day.
But she was probably the only one who'll be doubling up in the woodchopping program on Saturday.
Together with Basil Brush, her eight-month-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Ms Slater aced the group five puppy category to reach Saturday's final.
They will compete with six other dogs for 'best in show', which would be a remarkable achievement in her first year back from a 14-year layoff.
"He's still learning and I'm learning too," she said.
Ms Slater, who will also compete in the Jack and Jill sawing with son Andrew on Saturday, was one of many patrons to express support for the show's new site at Quercus Park.
Many said the parking arrangements were more convenient than the old site at Inveresk, which had hosted the show since 1998.
Showgoer Heather Swandon said seeing the cattle and dogs had been the highlight of a good day out.
"I think the new location is great," she said.
"Coming in we probably could have all come and parked and then paid ... paying at the gate held everybody up. But it's been really nice to come back, see all the kids having fun."
Newstead's Jeremy Ly was impressed with his first Launceston Show, having relocated from New Zealand in the past year.
"For us this is the right amount of space for it," he said.
"And we don't mind the drive, it's within 25 minutes - where we're from back in Auckland, that's easy."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
