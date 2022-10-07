Drug smuggler loses bid to reduce period of imprisonment

A 34-year-old woman who passed drugs when she kissed a male friend at Risdon Prison and received a 10-month jail sentence has had an appeal dismissed by a Supreme Court judge.
In April Megan Jane Chilcott, of Waverley was sentenced by Magistrate Sharon Cure after pleading guilty to a count of unlawfully bringing unauthorised articles into a prison, two counts of supplying a controlled drug namely buprenorphine to another person at Risdon Vale on December 24 and December 31, 2020, and between January 8 to 15, 2021.
Six months of the jail sentence was suspended for two years.
Chilcott appealed the sentence arguing that it was manifestly excessive and should have been totally suspended.
It was also argued that the magistrate failed to allow the applicant to be heard about alternative sentencing options such as home detention orders.
Chilcott, who had a child with special needs, also argued through defence counsel Fran McCracken that consideration was not given about the severe effect prison would have on her and her son.
However, Justice Pearce dismissed the appeal.
"Imposition of a term of imprisonment for ten months was a sentence which was well within proper exercise of the learned magistrate's sentencing discretion," he said in a judgement.
In sentencing Ms Cure said that drugs in prison were a major problem and people who became involved in taking drugs into jail should expect a significant sentence.
Justice Pearce agreed saying:"Ilicit drug use poses a risk to the physical and mental health of prisoners and obstructs attempts to rehabilitate and reform.
The court heard a special operation targeting people taking drugs into prison apprehended Chilcott in the prison car park on January 29, 2021.
She had 41 Buprenorphine strips and Lyrica in cling wrap and tobacco concealed under her left breast which she was taking to her then-friend Phillip Standage.
Buprenorphine is a prescription drug that is taken as a replacement in the treatment of heroin and methodone dependence.
When apprehended Chilcott told police that she had supplied drugs to the prison on three previous occasions in December 2020. On New Year's Day in 2021 she brought nine strips sourced from a female who she paid $500. "She brought them into the visitor centre and passed them by kissing the male," police prosecutor said.
Chilcott had a record for assault, dishonesty and driving offences. "It follows that she was not a stranger to sentencing courts and must have had some appreciation of the potential consequences of offending," he said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
