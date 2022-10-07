The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Megan Jane Chilcott tried to smuggle drugs into a prison in 2021

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 7 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drug smuggler loses bid to reduce period of imprisonment

A 34-year-old woman who passed drugs when she kissed a male friend at Risdon Prison and received a 10-month jail sentence has had an appeal dismissed by a Supreme Court judge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.