The SES have issued a flood warning for the South Esk River and St Pauls River, and have urged Tasmanians in the northern half of the state to prepare for heavy rains over the coming days.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast widespread rainfall across the northern half of the state in the next 24-36 hours. There is a Flood Watch current for the North West, North and North East catchments.
BoM Senior Meteorologist Luke Johnston said rain was expected to increase and extend across the northern half of the state.
"The Launceston area will be a little bit more sheltered with only 15 to 20 millimetres expected but notably, areas elevated in the Northwest and Northeast could see as much as 70 to 90 millimetres of rain during that same period.
"The result of all the rain coming into the north of the state is leading to the potential for riverine flooding towards the end of the week.
"At the moment, we have a flood watch in place covering all Northwest, North and Northeast catchments. It's very likely we'll see this afternoon the first of a string of flood warnings issued so keep an eye out for those.
"The last couple of days we've had a severe weather warning in place for damaging winds about the northwestern parts of Tasmania. Some of the strongest gusts reached speeds of 115 kilometres per hour from the East Northeast.
"All this rain is coming from the southern edge of the system that has been impacting the mainland so we are getting the southern edge of that, and it's going to be pushed away by cold fronts coming over the southern ocean," he said.
READ MORE: The Bean Barrow cafe listed for sale
Tasmania SES acting assistant director operations and resources, David McCambridge said at the moment, advice from the Bureau of Meteorology means people in the northern half of the state can expect rain to fall into river catchments that are already wet and responsive to rainfall which will impact river levels.
"SES encourage people to be aware of the weather that is forecast, and to prepare their properties accordingly. This means knowing your flood risk and understanding whether your street and home are prone to flooding," Mr McCambridge said.
"We have SES volunteer crews ready to assist the community and there are resources available on our website at ses.tas.gov.au - on how best to prepare.
"Anyone in an area affected by rains is encouraged to be vigilant, drive to the conditions and be aware of the increased hazards caused by heavy rainfall and river rises, including water and debris on and around roads."
SES advises people to do the following to prepare:
In the event of heavy rainfall and flooding:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.