The Tasmania JackJumpers have slumped to a 0-3 win-loss record to start their 2022-23 NBL campaign.
Scott Roth's men fell 71-65 against New Zealand Breakers at Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday night.
There was an electric atmosphere in the stadium as it was the first time the Breakers had hosted at the venue for 489 days because of COVID.
The JackJumpers did well to weather the storm after the Breakers came out firing in the opening quarter.
Tassie pulled down plenty of offensive rebounds early but missed shots from the field.
New Zealand scored easily at the other end to jump to a 15-5 lead.
The visitors made the most of a time-out and quickly gained momentum.
They managed to get within seven points at the first break.
Import Milton Doyle was 2-5 from the arc early in the second quarter which helped the JackJumpers stay in the fight.
They otherwise moved the ball with patience and purpose and their teamwork led to buckets.
Jack McVeigh's height and aggression on offence worried the Breakers as he continued to pull down boards.
Import Rashard Kelly also showed strength under the hoop and converted points. He'd finish with 13.
But at the other end Barry Brown junior and Jarrell Brantley were lively as they drove home chances.
A crafty bounce pass from the JackJumpers' Josh Magette led to a big Kelly dunk to have the score 46-39 at the half.
Tasmania had dragged down an incredible 11 offensive rebounds but needed to make more of those chances.
They chipped away at the deficit in the third stanza until the teams struggled to create clear opportunities.
There was next to no scoring for minutes as both outfits set up well on defence.
A combined 17 points from both squads made it one of lowest-scoring quarters in NBL history.
Why was it so hard to score?
"I don't really have a great answer for you other than the ball didn't go in very well for us and they were struggling," Roth said.
"And I hope it was a combination of their defence against us - it was very good and our defence against them was very good.
"And they're in a new building and probably haven't spent any time in it and we've just come into this building so there's different factors going on."
It was stark a contrast to the JackJumpers' most recent game when they conceded 39 points in the third term against Cairns.
Jarrad Weeks nailed one from downtown to have Tassie within two points at the final break.
The Breakers hit the ground running in the fourth with the first five points.
Weeks was hustling and worked hard for a three-ball but his teammates missed chance after chance from beyond the arc.
A long-range three from the Breakers' Izayah Le'afa hurt the JackJumpers' chance of victory.
That was followed by a Brantley three which made it 64-57.
McVeigh got one back with a fade away before the industrious Weeks followed up with a lay-up to make it 64-61.
Minutes later, Kelly popped one back up after Weeks missed while driving. It fell and it was 67-65.
Doyle then executed a skillful pass under the hoop to McVeigh who missed off the backboard while under pressure.
It was clear that was the JackJumpers' opportunity to steal the game.
New Zealand got hold of the ball, Le'afa was fouled and he made the shots at the line to make it a four-point margin.
Tassie had one more go before the buzzer with McVeigh missing a tough three-pointer chance from the time-out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.