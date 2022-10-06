The Examiner
Sophie Molineux stars as Tasmania defeated by Victoria in the WNCL

By Josh Partridge
October 6 2022 - 6:30am
GN Raiders' Sasha Moloney was impressive in Tasmania's defeat. Picture by Paul Scambler

A century to Sophie Molineux and a five-wicket haul to Sophie Day saw Victoria defeat Tasmania by 46 runs in the WNCL.

