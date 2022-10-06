A century to Sophie Molineux and a five-wicket haul to Sophie Day saw Victoria defeat Tasmania by 46 runs in the WNCL.
Batting first, the Victorians made 9-281, led by Molineux's maiden century at the top of the order and Annabel Sutherland's third 50 of the tournament.
It seemed like the home side were going to make upwards of 300 but the Tasmanians pegged them back, taking the final seven wickets for just 38 runs.
After a tough opening weekend for the Greater Northern Raiders, Sasha Moloney was the pick of the Tasmanian bowlers, staying economical while taking wickets for 3-29 off her 10 overs.
Heather Graham also finished with 3-50 and Sarah Coyte 2-55.
The Tigers made a brilliant start at it and looked like they'd go two from two against the Victorians as Rachel Trenamen (17), Elyse Villani (73) and Nicola Carey (43) set a strong platform.
However, the loss of Villani sparked a chain reaction, with Victoria taking 5-38 - ending with the crucial wicket of Carey, which brought Moloney to the crease.
Moloney went hell for leather, smacking 35 off 29 balls and it seemed like her and Emma Manix-Geeves (31) could get the Tigers home but Day's spinners proved too good, with the Tigers dismissed for 235 in the 44th over.
She finished with 5-41 off her 10 overs, claiming the wickets of Villani, Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Lizelle Lee and Moloney.
The WNCL now takes a break for the WBBL competition, with players moving into their T20 clubs. The Hurricanes play their first game on Friday, October 14.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
