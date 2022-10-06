Three Tasmanian technology-based businesses have each received a portion of half-a-million-dollars in government funding aimed at improving the state's contribution to the space sector.
Science and Technology minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the Tasmanian Space Technology Seed Fund was aimed at supporting eligible businesses in research and development projects that seek to extend, adapt or develop new products or services for the space economy.
"I was pleased to launch the second round of the Fund today, which will offer grants of between $25,000 and $100,000," she said.
Ms Ogilvie said the recipients - Richmond's Handbuilt Creative, Firmus, from St Leonards, and Legana-based Pivot Maritime - had a strong track record of success across advanced manufacturing, and defence industries.
Pivot Maritime founder Jeffrey Hawkins said his company would use the funding to bring current simulation technology used for ships and submarines across to space, in the form of an advanced spaceflight simulation.
"We're building a human performance model where we can put people in a spacecraft and monitor their biomarkers - heart rate, eye movement, skin temperature - so then we can give them stressful tasks and test how they react to them," he said.
Firmus chief executive Tim Rosenfield said the company submitted a joint application with UTAS, and would use the funding to cover the cost of setting up its "Supercloud" technology at on campus.
"That will increase the speed of data processing and unlock their ability to track space objects and debris faster and more accurately," he said. "The amount of space debris orbiting earth is increasing exponentially, so it's becoming important to track the number of objects up there and their movements, particularly the occurrence of collisions."
Handbuilt Creative Founder David Shering said his company - who are involved in the creation of next generation mixed reality - would use the funding to build a prototype for 3D visualisation tools used on extravehicular missions to the moon.
