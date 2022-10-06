The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Three local companies funded to explore the potential of space

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
October 6 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pivot Maritime founder Jeffrey Hawkins, Handbuilt Creative Founder David Shering, and the Firmus team with Bridget Archer.

Three Tasmanian technology-based businesses have each received a portion of half-a-million-dollars in government funding aimed at improving the state's contribution to the space sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.