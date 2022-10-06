Holden will take its final bow at Bathurst this weekend before disappearing from the Supercars for good, and for one local fanatic, the feeling was bittersweet.
St Leonards resident Jesse Denholm said his father Greg - who is also a super-fan and collector - introduced him to the Holden's at a young age, leaving him hooked.
"After I was born, I was taken home from the hospital in a 79 Holden and my first car when I was finally old enough to drive was a 78 Holden, so my passion goes back a fair way," he said.
"Dad grew up in an era where Holdens were everywhere, and they were the cars everyone learned to drive in, so I think that's why they hold such sentimental value for that generation."
The father-and-son-duo take a specific interest in Monaros - which they both own multiple models of - and recently attended an event in Queensland in celebration of the classic vehicles.
From there, the older of the two headed down Australia's east coast in his pride and joy with only one destination in mind - Mount Panorama.
For the younger, a barbecue and free-to-air TV coverage would do the job this weekend, a tradition he said rivaled Christmas for supercars fans in Tasmania.
"I can't remember a Bathurst over the years that we haven't sat down and watched together as a family on a Sunday," he said.
"Obviously this one is extra special because it's the last time our team will participate, but it's something we've known about for a couple of years now, so there's almost an element of farewell fatigue involved."
READ MORE: The Bean Barrow cafe listed for sale
Mr Denholm said regardless of the result, he was just happy to have witnessed Holden's success in the race over the years, racking up 35 wins in 64 events, in which legends like Mark Skaife and Peter Brock repeatedly graced the winner's podium.
"This phrase gets thrown around a lot, but for us fans, it really isn't a stretch at all to say that this is the end of an era," he said.
Holden first announced it was retiring the Commodore nameplate in 2019, and by early 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic made itself felt around the world, General Motors announced the axing of the Holden brand entirely.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.