The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

16-year-old driver to go head-to-head with father in Burnie harness clash

GM
By Greg Mansfield
October 6 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Davis drives Black Centurian at the beach. The 16-year-old will be chasing his first win at Burnie on Friday night. Picture by Brodie Weeding
Michbar was part of a treble for Brendon McCoull and double for Adam Trinder at Mowbray on Wednesday.
Leading trainer Anthony Bullock has five of the eight runners in the Middle Distance Championship final.

Spreyton trainer Steven Davis admits he will have mixed feelings when he drives in the same race as his son Brodie for the first time at Burnie on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.