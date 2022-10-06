Spreyton trainer Steven Davis admits he will have mixed feelings when he drives in the same race as his son Brodie for the first time at Burnie on Friday night.
Davis is happy to see 16-year-old Brodie following a path that may one day lead to a full-time career but said that, at the same time, "it makes me realise I'm starting to get old."
Brodie will have four drives on his father's horses at the opening Burnie meeting including Benjamin Niadh in the Big 4 Ulverstone Pace where Steven will drive stablemate Bold Centurian.
His other drives are first-starter Delta Centurian in the Ladbrokes Maiden, Stevie Jolt in the William Adams Stakes and Major Davvin in the Dowling McCarthy Tyres Stakes.
"Major Davvin would probably be his best chance but he's drawn inside the second row which makes it difficult if the polemarker doesn't lead," Steven Davis said.
"Stevie Jolt will be a good chance if he leads up.
"In all his races, he'll just need a bit of luck.
"The thing in our favour is that we know our horses will get around Burnie whereas some of the others may make a mistake."
Brodie Davis, who has only just turned 16, had his first drive on Major Davvin at Mowbray on September 18, finishing fourth.
He almost broke through on the same horse in Hobart the following week, narrowly beaten in a photo-finish.
Burnie will be only his third meeting but, if driving in pony races counts for anything, he'll be the most 'experienced' junior driver going around.
"I think he started driving in pony races when he was 5-1/2 or 6 years old," his father recalled.
"He hopes to leave school at the end of the year and has applied for some apprenticeships but I think that deep down he'd eventually like to make a career in harness racing.
"He's seen what (young Tasmanian drivers) Jack Laugher and Josh Duggan have achieved (on the mainland)."
The Burnie meeting will have Sky 2 coverage.
This week's Sky 1 meeting is in Hobart on Sunday night when the free-for-all features Sunny Sanz, Diamonds N Cash and newcomer to the state Cullenburn.
Cullenburn is now with Ben Yole after winning six races in New Zealand, five in NSW, three in Victoria and two in South Australia.
He has a national rating of 98 which is slightly inferior to Sunny Sanz (102) and Diamonds N Cash (103).
Trainer Kent Rattray has given Sunny Sanz a freshen up since a rare unplaced run in the Metropolitan Cup in Hobart.
His previous nine starts netted four wins including the Golden Mile.
Trainer Adam Trinder is adopting a low-key approach to Bello Beau's upcoming spring campaign.
Trinder said last season's two-year-old of the year had pulled up well after a second impressive trial win at Longford on Tuesday morning.
"But at this stage I have no firm idea on where he fits in (in the spring)," the trainer said.
"We'll give him his opportunity but I'm thinking that at this stage he may be a little below that level.
"I'm more confident he'll be a very good autumn three-year-old."
Bello Beau proved very competitive at two starts in Melbourne last season, including a close second in the $1 million VOBIS Showdown at Caulfield.
Meanwhile, Trinder began the night season in great style, with two wins and a close second from only three runners at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Michbar was strong winning the Benchmark 68 over 1100m by a length from heavily-backed favourite Geegeeluckystar and the speedy Copper Charm.
Trinder believed the addition of winkers helped the five-year-old.
"I've never thought he needed any head gear before but he didn't travel as strongly as I would have liked first-up so I thought the time was right," the trainer said.
Michbar now has six wins and six placings from 16 starts, for owners Barry and Michele Diprose, with his latest success taking him past $100,000 in stake-earnings.
He was the middle pin of a treble for Brendon McCoull who needed just the three rides at his comeback meeting to take out the jockeys' challenge at the generous odds of $6.00.
Leading greyhound trainer trainer Anthony Bullock will have five runners in the $5000 Middle Distance Championship final at Mowbray on Monday night.
Only five dogs contested each of the two heats with Bullock taking out the opener with $13 outsider Dewana Be Happy who came from last to beat odds-on favourite Quest For More in 35.35.
The Katrina Gregory-trained Frayah's Ginger started $1.65 in the second heat and beat three Bullock runners in 35.21.
The Examiner's greyhound writer Brennan Ryan says Frayah's Ginger was very strong running down Loch And Loaded and looks the one to beat again in an open final.
However the Greyhound Recorder has Loch And Loaded favourite at $3.00 with Frayah's Ginger at $4.00.
Dewana Milo, Quest For More and Dewana Be Happy are all under double figures.
Tasracing has secured a slot for three years in the $2.1 million TAB Eureka, the world's richest harness race.
The inaugural running will be at Menangle in September next year.
Tasracing said its decision to outlay $300,000 for a three-year commitment followed industry consultation.
It will give Tasracing a runner in the first three editions of the race, each worth $1 million to the winner.
Similar to thoroughbred racing's Everest, slot-holders have to reach an agreement with their horse's owners as to how any stake-winnings will be divided.
Tasracing has stipulated that only Tasbred horses will be eligible to fill the Tasracing slot.
