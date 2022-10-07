The Examiner

LETTERS | A development approach change is vital now

By Letters to the Editor
October 7 2022 - 8:00pm
ONE EYE ON THE FUTURE

With Launceston's population rising and rentals hard to find, there are moves to open up more land for housing. Will council change our approach to development, to fit in smaller, well-designed, more sustainable housing without swallowing up farmland or clearing bush?

