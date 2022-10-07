A development approach change is vital now

With Launceston's population rising and rentals hard to find, there are moves to open up more land for housing. Will council change our approach to development, to fit in smaller, well-designed, more sustainable housing without swallowing up farmland or clearing bush?
This is not just a temporary surge to accommodate and to make developers rich - we need to set ourselves up for population pressure into the future.
Lots and house sizes need to be smaller, with no rural-living that wastes land.
The treatment of ex-Essendon Football Club CEO, Andrew Thorburn, by the woke left- wing Melbourne establishment, the AFL and the media in the lead up to and the aftermath of his resignation is nothing short of despicable.
It is a very slippery slope that we go down when you link someones religious faith to their employment.
The fact that someone of Andrew Thorburns high calibre and impressive CV could become the victim of religious discrimination and be forced to resign his employment in a situation like this - shows that the woke brigade have gone too far.
It defies logic that we have got to this point. If we are going to have anti-discrimination laws in this country - then they have to cut both ways.
They clearly need to be reformed to prevent this from happening again - and to respect peoples basic rights to hold a different opinion without being run out of town.
This is not what a liberal democracy is supposed to look like.
We are forever hearing people talking about road safety and imploring the public to take more care in various ways. I am amazed at the number of drivers who turn up to the traffic lights when they are turning amber, and don't slow down but speed up, with the result they tear through a red light.
How many accidents, near accidents or heart failures are caused by this idiotic behaviour, all so that the driver can arrive a nano-second earlier?
Then we have those with a death-wish ambling across the road, not at the traffic lights, they blithely think they can cross anyway with impunity and should a car come within striking distant it will stop.
Sorry to disillusion them, but cars don't always have the ability to suddenly do that.
We've had people in the CBD who have unthinkingly wandered across the road and left enormous loss and grief behind. So when road safety is mentioned on TV or radio, think of your actions and beware of what others do and maybe we can mitigate some of the grief and trauma many families go through.
I also wonder how some of these drivers get their licence. Tasmania Police would make a fortune at the bus stop on Trevallyn Road.
In response to a letter to the editor in The Examiner, I am pleased to advise of actions achieved or underway to level the playing field for taxis in this state (The Examiner, Oct 6).
The Tasmanian government is introducing new regulations for ride-sourcing, including
The government provided extensive assistance to the taxi industry during the COVID pandemic - to the tune of nearly $1 million.
In response to a shortage of taxi drivers which impacted on the delivery of wheelchair-accessible taxis, we implemented a recruitment grant providing $600 for each new driver to help with training costs - in addition to streamlining the training and authorisation process.
And more support is on the way for the industry.
If readers would like to read further detail, the facts can be found at: https://www.transport.tas.gov.au/public_transport
