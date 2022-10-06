Amateur cricket league Last Man Stands expands in Launceston

Last Man Stands has expanded its Launceston offering for the summer period.
The largest amateur T20 competition in the world returned to the North last year and is now offering division one and two leagues.
Tasmanian franchise owner Heath Chick explained the difference between the two divisions.
"Div one is perfect for current cricketers looking for some extra match practice during the week, he said.
"Games will be of a high standard and the teams will provide good opposition for any club cricketers.
"The beauty is that our games are Monday and Wednesday evenings, so there's no clash with the traditional Tuesday and Thursday training days.
"Div 2 is more of a social standard, so it's perfect for beginners or newbies starting out. It's all about having fun, everyone having a go and sharing a laugh with your mates."
Last Man Stands is a two-hour, eight-a-side format billed as "social and fun cricket that anyone can play" and is played all around Australia.
It has some differences from regular cricket, with players able to bat by themselves at the end of the innings, only able to score in twos, fours or sixes.
The other major difference is if the last ball of an innings is hit for six, it counts as 12, keeping things interesting right until the end.
LMS have also been able to secure Kings Meadows High School for most of their mid-week matches, providing a central venue for the leagues, which were previously split at Riverside High and Legana.
The league's new season stars on October 17 and will run until mid-December, with interested players encouraged to go to the Last Man Stands website and get more information on the matches from the competition's Facebook page - Last Man Stands Tasmania.
It's been a big fortnight for the Last Man Stands with the Tasmanian winners - Hobart Eagles - recently competing at the national championships, which were unfortunately rained out.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
